AG Bondi on Tesla-Targeted Terrorism Suspects: ‘We Are Not Doing Any Plea Negotiations’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Attorney General Pam Bondi warned against committing acts of vandalism or terrorism against Tesla products or other Elon Musk-owned properties.

Bondi said those committing those acts would face the full brunt of federal law enforcement without the possibility of plea agreements.

“What’s happening with this Las Vegas Tesla criminal?” host Laura Ingraham asked. “He was arrested, and now federal charges have been filed against him. This was something that was needed, given everything we’re seeing happening to those dealerships and those cars across the country.”

“That was remarkable police work — working with the state police, our FBI, they have been going non-stop on this case,” Bondi replied. “This guy is in custody. Laura, he is facing five year minimum mandatory to 20 years in prison. And this was great police work. This guy thought he got away with it. So these people better look out. They better cut it out, because we are coming after you, and at my direction, there will be no negotiating on these people. We are seeking 20 years in prison. They are setting off bombs, the huge fires. Look what you’re seeing, huge, massive fires in residential neighborhoods, charging stations. Someone is going to get killed, a citizen is going to get killed. And these people, we are not doing any plea negotiations on them. Well, we better cut it out.”

