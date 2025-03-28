Swalwell: ‘Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz Should No Longer Be in the Government’

On Friday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said on CNN’s “News Central” that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz should not be in government after using Signal for a chat among senior national security officials.

Swalwell said, “I want to know, are they going to continue to use this type of chat environment for future operations? No one has answered that. and every member of Congress, at least on our side, should ask every intelligence official and every military official when they appear under oath before Congress. Are you using signal chat? And by the way, DOGE these guys are obsessed with deleting jobs. Maybe there’s one job they should create someone to monitor who’s in the group chat.”

He added, “This was a military strike with no security awareness as to who was in the chat. And by the way, John, the American people are not going to be gaslit about this. They know that anyone else in the military or anyone else in the intelligence community, if they had done this, they‘d be gone, they‘d lose access to any classified information, they‘d never be able to work in the government again. And that‘s why Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz should no longer be in the government. And it‘s just a complete lack of accountability that Donald Trump is showing by keeping them.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN