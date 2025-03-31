Jeffrey Goldberg: Allies Will Keep Valuable Intelligence from ‘Reckless’ Trump

Monday, on CNN’s “The Lead,” Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, claimed European allies would hold back intelligence sharing because of the Trump administration’s “reckless” Signal chat among senior national security officials.

Goldberg said, “Why would they just have one conversation on Signal? They were obviously feeling like this is a good place to to talk. It’s not. It’s an it’s an open access commercial app.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “The Israelis are upset about this story because some of the classified information apparently came from them. Senator Warner said, what happens if the Israelis are this mad and the Five Eye partners are key allies, it’s like New Zealand, Canada, Australia, UK, et cetera are upset? Will they continue to share information with us if it’s treated this sloppily? Do you think that the repercussions could actually be that strong given your experience covering national security issues, especially international ones?”

Goldberg said, “Yes of course. And like if our partners in intelligence sharing think that we are sloppy or reckless, they are going to obviously hold back information that’s important to share. But you got to lay this over even larger story, especially when it comes to European allies. Donald Trump now is talking about not ruling out military action against Denmark, a NATO ally, a treaty ally of the United States, over this issue of Greenland. So you put this all together, it’s not just, oh, some permissible sloppiness. It’s much bigger than that.”

