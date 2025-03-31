Moulton: Trump Administration Signal Chat Was a ‘Gross Violation of the Law’

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said the Signal chat among senior national security officials in the Trump administration was a “gross violation of the law.”

Cooper said, “The White House says the case is closed on the Signal controversy. They clearly want to move on. You’ve called for the ouster of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense. Is the case closed for you?”

Moulton said, “Absolutely not. Because they’ve done nothing to show the American public and most importantly, our troops and intelligence professionals who risk their lives every day. They’ve done nothing to show that this will not happen again. This is a gross violation of the law. And it put American pilots in danger. It literally opened up where they will be and when over enemy targets, so that those enemies might have shot them down. And the secretary of defense needs to make it clear how this will not happen again, because he expects everyone under his command to follow the laws that he grossly violated.”

He added, “This puts American lives at risk. The troops are in danger because of this behavior. And so it absolutely has to has to stop.”

