GOP Rep. Murphy: Tariffs Shouldn’t Be Seen as Revenue Generators, If Other Nations ‘Act Well’, ‘We Won’t Get the Revenue’

On Monday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) stated that tariffs should be used as a way to achieve trade balance and shouldn’t be viewed as a means of raising revenue, “because, hopefully, these countries will act well and we won’t get the revenue.”

Host Connell McShane asked, “Do you look at tariffs kind of as a revenue raiser or something different?”

Murphy said, “No, I think — Connell, I think we should look at tariffs as a way to basically balance trade out with another country or with the rest of the world. If you look at our trade deficits, we’re about $1.5 trillion in trade deficits. This is — we’ve seen during the pandemic, we have, really, a weakened infrastructure as it regard[s] so many different industries in the United States, manufacturing, boat building, and so many other ones. So, the president’s just trying to get this back on square.”

Murphy continued, “I don’t think these should be looked at as revenue raisers because, hopefully, these countries will act well and we won’t get the revenue. but I think this is what the president is using to try to get good actions done to the United States.”

