Hakeem Jeffries: Voters Rejecting ‘Rapidly Deteriorating Republican Brand’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that voters were rejecting the “rapidly deteriorating Republican brand” while discussing two special elections in Florida that the Republicans won and one race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court that the Democrats won.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Let’s begin as we wait for a victory speech in Wisconsin with your reaction to what you’re seeing in those special elections in Florida for two House seats.”

Jeffries said, “It was an incredible over performance by the two Democratic candidates into two ruby red districts.”

He continued, “What. we’re seeing, of course, is something that we’ve seen all across the country since the early special elections that began in late January. And that is democratic energy and over performance coupled with independent swing voters and even moderate Republicans breaking for the Democratic candidate and rejecting the extremism, the outrageous behavior.”

Jeffries added, “It’s time for them to walk away from this unelected, unpopular, unhinged and un-American billionaire puppet master Elon Musk was just rejected decisively by the voters of Wisconsin. He tried to spend his unlimited resources to buy a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin, and it failed spectacularly. The voters rejected Donald Trump, they rejected Elon Musk, and they rejected the rapidly deteriorating Republican brand.”

