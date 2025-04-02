McCaskill: Trump Deporting People ‘Because He Doesn’t Like Their Opinion’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill claimed Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump was deporting people because he didn’t “like their opinion.”

McCaskill said, “The underpinning for this whole thing is this idea that we’re at war with Venezuela, and therefore, these people need to be deported without due process, without the court’s involvement. Clearly, everybody in America wants violent criminals who are here illegally out of the country, end of discussion, full stop. So let’s do it according to our laws. It’s not that hard. It doesn’t have to take a lot of time.”

She continued, “We have been a beacon to the world for the brightest minds to come to our universities. Many of them end up becoming American citizens and becoming doctors and researchers and engineers. And we have led the world in so many areas because of our higher education system. What Donald Trump is doing right now, he is deporting people not for what they’ve done, not because they’re here illegally, because he doesn’t like their opinion.”

McCaskill added, “Now think about that. We are taking graduate students and moving them out of the country. They’re here legally. They’re studying. They have a different opinion than Donald Trump. Marco Rubio is being his Mini-Me and actually giving voice to this, that somehow you can get deported in America if you say things we don’t like. What what happened to our freedom of speech?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN