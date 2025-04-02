Trish Regan: Media Bias on Tariffs Harming Economy

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Trish Regan Show” host Trish Regan discussed the economy.

Regan stated, “[T]he disparity between the left and the right in terms of the direction they saw this economy going…was pretty darn staggering. To the point where, you look at, say, the PCE indicator that came out, which is the Fed’s favorite gauge on inflation, and it was a little bit higher than expected, but nothing like what the left [thought]. … I think that they’re being fed a narrative in the mainstream media, over and over again, even The Wall Street Journal, by the way, … that’s also like a Fox, Murdoch company.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo