Marlow Warns Likely Klaus Schwab Successor at WEF Might Be Even More Evil

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about leadership changes within the World Economic Forum.

Marlow said that outgoing WEF head Klaus Schwab’s departure isn’t that meaningful since “I’m completely confident that he is going to pass his globalist economic forum to other bad guys. So, he has a secret blueprint…for the WEF, to control every aspect of your life.”

He then turned to Schwab adviser and likely successor Yuval Noah Harari and stated Harari’s comments about most of the population being unneeded are comments that end up leading to genocide if it’s a kind of conversation that is had often enough.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo