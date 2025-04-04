Nashville Mayor: DOGE Cuts ‘Hitting COVID-19’ When We’re ‘Still Seeing Cases’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said that cuts done as a result of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are “hitting COVID-19, where we are still seeing cases of COVID here on the ground.”

O’Connell said, “This is a case where we saw, at local government level, the first series of job losses as a direct result of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and the cuts that are being made, and this was three different funding sources into how we deliver public health.”

He continued, “This is hitting our epidemiological lab capacity, this is hitting community health workers, and this is still hitting COVID-19, where we are still seeing cases of COVID here on the ground. So, as you said, and Mayor Keller said, what we’re trying to do is defend ourselves. And we are actively suing the Trump administration at this point.”

