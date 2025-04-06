Schiff: Trump Is ‘Wrecking Our Economy’

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump was “wrecking our economy” by imposing tariffs, freezing federal funds and laying off government workers.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s start out by talking about President Trump’s tariffs. He calls this an economic revolution. He says these tariffs are necessary to reset the global economic order and so that the United States is treated fairly on the world stage. How do you respond to that? Do you agree with any part of that?”

Schiff said, “I don’t agree with any part of that, and unfortunately, he’s wrecking our economy. I think people have seen their retirement savings on fire, and there he is out on the golf course. That may be the most enduring of the Trump presidency that is the president out on a golf cart while people’s retirement is in flames. The treasury secretary saying that people aren’t looking at where the retirement savings are, maybe he doesn’t have to, he has the wealth, he doesn’t have to. Maybe the president with his wealth doesn’t have to, but what I’m hearing from Californians is those that have just that retired and those on the eve of retiring are terrified of this. I hope and pray we head out of a recession, but it will be the Trump recession. He will completely own it. This is a completely self-destructive economic act that he’s engaged in. It’s not just the tariffs. It’s also the freezing of funds, the firing of people.”

