Alex Marlow: DNC Chair Kevin ‘Pencil Neck’ Martin Building Shadow Cabinet

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the DNC’s “People’s Cabinet” effort.

After playing video of DNC Chair Ken Martin talking about the effort, Marlow said, “I think it’s going to help us, because, remember they have no charismatic leadership other than our girl Jasmine. … Those of you who missed the visuals of that, he’s got a — he is the new pencil neck. … They got nothing.”

