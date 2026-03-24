Pritzker, Johnson Smear Trump for Murder of Sheridan Gorman by Migrant in Chicago

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is stepping up his campaign to blame President Donald Trump for the murder of student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

“It is the job of the federal government to go after immigration enforcement,” Pritzker told media outlets on Tuesday, even though he has frequently denounced Trump’s policy of deporting migrants and defended the Democrats’ imposition of an amnesty zone in Chicago and Illinois.

Pritzker’s allies in the Democratic Party are currently blocking funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

“It is the job of our local and state law enforcement to prosecute or catch violent criminals and prosecute them, and we should continue to do that both on the state level and the national level,” Pritzker insisted, even though the suspected murderer was released after being arrested for shoplifting in Chicago in 2023.

Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson is also trying to dodge responsibility for lax policing of illegal migrants.

“The Welcoming City ordinance was passed 40 years ago by the first Black mayor in the history of Chicago, and the [state-wide amnesty-zone] Act was passed under…Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

“If there is anything to address in this country that’s illegal, it’s everything about the Trump administration,” Johnson claimed.

Trump’s administration was elected in 2024 with a mandate to clean up the vast inflow of illegal migrants welcomed and released by President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

The inflow included many Venezuelans, including Jose Medina-Medina, who had been arrested in connection with the murder of the 18-year-old Loyola University student during a walk along the Chicago lakeshore.

The Democratic Party in the city and the state has adopted numerous laws to create an amnesty zone for illegal migrants who are extracted from poor countries. These amnesty zones provide a legal shield for poor migrants as they keep working, renting, and consuming under the Democrats’ sponsorship, even after some migrants attack, rob, and rape nearby citizens.

Both Pritzker and Johnson lead progressive-run party machines that have placed the preference and growth of migrant populations — and their employers and government supporters — above those of ordinary Americans.

Pritzker is likely to run for the presidency in 2028 and may not want to weaken his support among pro-migration progressives and ethnic lobbies. His brief and blame-shifting response came months after he repeatedly displayed his sympathy for two anti-ICE street protesters killed in Minneapolis amid street scuffles.

On Monday, Pritzker’s office released a statement that tried to blame Trump for the murder.

“The Trump administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts,” the statement said.