Kermit Gosnell, a Philadelphia abortionist who was found guilty of killing three babies who were born alive, died in prison this month while serving multiple life sentences.

Gosnell, who ran an abortion clinic in West Philadelphia until he was charged in 2011, died at the age of 85 on March 1, Associated Press reported. Gosnell was imprisoned at SCI Smithfield and was transported to a hospital, where he died just before midnight, Pennsylvania officials said. They did not specify the cause of Gosnell’s death.

Gosnell became infamous for the disgusting conditions in his “house of horrors” abortion clinic and was ultimately found guilty of 237 crimes, including first degree murder for the deaths of three babies and involuntary manslaughter for the overdose death of a woman at his clinic.

At his trial, prosecutors said Gosnell regularly performed illegal abortions on babies past 24 weeks gestation and even delivered babies alive before snipping their spinal cords. Investigators who searched his clinic found horrific conditions, including dirty medical instruments and blood-stained furniture, as well as bags of aborted babies and jars of body parts. Gosnell also pleaded guilty to prescription drug trafficking through his abortion clinic.

“State authorities had failed to conduct routine inspections of all its abortion clinics for 15 years by the time Gosnell’s facility was raided. In the scandal’s aftermath, two top state health officials were fired and Pennsylvania imposed tougher rules for clinics,” according to the report.

The abortionist was ultimately given multiple life sentences instead of the death penalty.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, reflected on Gosnell’s life following the announcement of his death, saying the abortionists’ actions “underscore a reality our nation continues to ignore.”

“Each abortion — no matter how it is performed — deliberately and brutally takes at least one innocent human life. Every day, unborn children — including those at late gestational ages — are intentionally killed in an abortion. Women continue to be harmed, and sometimes die, from abortion procedures,” Tobias said in a statement.

Other pro-life leaders called on the community to “pray he repented on his death bed.”

“He was an abortionist and convicted murderer, responsible for ending the lives of thousands of unborn babies, many who were born alive. He wasn’t created to do evil — he was created for good. Pray he repented on his death bed and may he rest in peace,” Live Action Founder Lila Rose said in a post to X.

“We at Students for Life pray that he repented before dying,” Student for Life of America said in a post to X.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.