Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Rally In Saint Paul, Minnesota

Left-wing rocker Bruce Springsteen is reportedly set to perform at an anti-Trump “No Kings” rally in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday.

Springsteen told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he will sing his 2026 protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis” — which he wrote after the fatal shootings of ICE agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti — at the No Kings rally.

The anti-Trump event will also reportedly feature Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda, among others.

“Having Joan there, what can you say about her? She’s lived a life,” Springsteen told the newspaper of Fonda, who was dubbed “Hanoi Jane” in 1972, after she posed for photos with a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun — the enemy’s air defense to U.S. soldiers — during the Vietnam War.

Springsteen, meanwhile, claims “the No Kings movement is of great import right now.”

“When you have the opportunity to sing something where the timing is essential and if you have something powerful to sing, it elevates the moment, it elevates your job to another level,” the 76-year-old told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “And I’m always in search of that.”

Notably, Springsteen’s performance in Saint Paul will transpire before he kicks off his “Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour” tour on Tuesday next week in Minneapolis.

Last month, the “Dancing in the Dark” singer pumped himself up as the savior of democracy and a leader in anti-Trumpism, declaring that he and his band will be on tour “in defense of America,” which he claims is “under attack by our wannabe king and his rouge government.”

“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times,” Springsteen said at the time. “But do not despair, the calvary is coming.”

Fans, meanwhile, are becoming increasingly upset at the left-wing rocker over the absurdly sky-high ticket prices for his upcoming anti-Trump crusade concert tour.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.