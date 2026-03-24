Sheriff: Washington Felon Arrested for 98th Time After High-Speed Chase

A four-time convicted felon was recently arrested for the 98th time in Thurston County, Washington, after a high-speed chase.

Two suspects were taken into custody after they allegedly went on a retail theft spree targeting several stores, Fox 13 reported Monday.

Thurston County deputies zeroed in on their vehicle, which was going north on Interstate 5 in Olympia, and the suspects fled moments before law enforcement officers switched on their lights. The chase reached 100 miles per hour but the pursuit was terminated after officers tried a PIT maneuver but were unsuccessful.

Video footage from Sheriff Derek Sanders showed officers pursuing the fleeing vehicle as it blew through multiple intersections. They later found the truck abandoned near College Street.

“A K9 track was started when I located the two suspects walking through a nearby neighborhood. Both suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint. The female was turned over to Centralia PD for organized retail theft,” Sanders stated. “A search warrant was obtained for the truck, which had thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise from numerous businesses inside.”

“Additionally, the suspect had a custom bong device built into the dash of the truck so he could comfortably smoke drugs while driving. A search warrant was also obtained for the blood of the driver for DUI prosecution,” he added, noting deputies also found meth, heroin, and fentanyl inside the truck.