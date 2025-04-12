CNN’s O’Sullivan: Mangione Fans Have ‘Sort of Rightful Rage’, But ‘Concerning’ to See Violence Cheered

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Correspondent Donie O’Sullivan said that it is “concerning” to see fans of Luigi Mangione cheering violence, his supporters are “people who have actually been really hurt and who are in a desperate situation and have a rage, a sort of rightful rage.”

O’Sullivan said, “[M]ost of the time, we’re speaking about right-wing extremism in this country, and that is because that is, by a massive margin, where the extremist attacks have come from, right? From Charlottesville to January 6. However, the reason why we’re focusing on the Mangione fans here is that, because, it was quite striking, as you say, to see just how many people were really celebrating this man’s murder.”

He added, “None of these people want to rush to judgment. A lot of them, frankly, don’t think he’s guilty. And, of course, a court will decide that. But these are people who actually really do care and have been affected by the healthcare system in this country. And we all know how very broken that system is for millions of Americans. So, I think what we’re seeing manifesting outside of court is people who have actually been really hurt and who are in a desperate situation and have a rage, a sort of rightful rage. And this, for them, is justice. It’s a concerning thing when you see any people cheering on violence. But that’s their reason.”

