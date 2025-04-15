AG Bondi: We Don’t Want MS-13 Gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia Back

On Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Attorney General Pam Bondi rejected calls from the media and other Democrats to facilitate Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States from an El Salvadorian prison.

Bondi argued Garcia was a member of MS-13 and subject to deportation, as ruled by the Supreme Court.

“I don’t understand the court saying that we have to facilitate the return of a foreign gangbanger,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said. “What is that supposed to mean?”

Bondi replied, “Well, Jesse, it was a win. What the Court also said was that these district judges do not have the right to interfere with the Executive Branch’s ability to conduct foreign affairs, meaning President Trump’s ability to do business with foreign nations, and they can’t do that. What they also said is just facilitate, meaning, if he wanted a plane flight, we could give him a plane flight, but we cannot effectuate it, meaning, making it happen, which is what the district court had originally ruled. It was a win. It was a win today. Jesse, you know, when you’re listening to all these liberal reporters, they keep calling him a Maryland man. He’s not a Maryland man. He’s part of a foreign terrorist organization. He’s a member of MS-13 who, as you laid out in your monologue, came to this country and committed just gang acts.”

“He was caught, and he was — two judges, an immigration judge and an appellate judge ruled that he was an MS-13 member, as well as ICE’s testimony, yet his attorneys are saying he is not affiliated with the gang,” she continued. “They are wrong, and he has no right to be there. But for an extra step in paperwork, just like you said, he would go right back to El Salvador, which is his home country, where he belongs, and President Bukele does not want to give him back to the United States nor do we want him back.”

