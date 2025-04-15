Dem Rep. Torres: ‘Any American’ Could Be Abducted, Deported, Tortured Under Trump

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY) claimed Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that “any American” could be abducted, deported and tortured under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “You are introducing a bill that would require the U.S. to secure the return of mistakenly deported individuals. Why is this necessary and will you have any Republican support?”

Torres said, “I’m skeptical that we will have Republican support because the Republican party is fully captive to Donald Trump. But of all the abuses of Donald Trump’s presidency, there is no greater threat to liberty than his complete contempt for due process. You know, without due process, what stops Donald Trump from wrongfully labeling any American as a non-citizen gang member and abducting them in the dead of night and rendering them to a foreign prison to be tortured? You know, Donald Trump’s actions set a dangerous precedent for our democracy.”

He added, “If there is a foreign leader like the president of El Salvador who refuses to comply with an order from a federal court to release someone who’s been wrongfully deported, there should be geopolitical consequences, and those consequences should be swift and severe. It should include the suspension of relations with the United States and the termination of foreign assistance.”

