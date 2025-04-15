Hochul: ‘Absolutely Despicable’ to Cut Funding to Schools Where Antisemitism Is ‘Rampant’

During an interview with NY1’s “Inside City Hall” on Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that “people who criticize the antisemitism on our campuses are not wrong. It is rampant in ways that are shocking to me,” but “It is absolutely despicable” for the Trump administration to threaten funding to Columbia and Cornell.

Host Errol Louis asked, [relevant exchange begins around 15:40] “What’s your reaction to the administration threatening to pull federal funding from Columbia University? That appears to be expanding and now it includes the other New York Ivy, which is Cornell, which is partly a state school, as a matter of fact.”

Hochul responded, “It is absolutely despicable, threatening our educational institutions because they don’t teach the way you want them to. Now, people who criticize the antisemitism on our campuses are not wrong. It is rampant in ways that are shocking to me, especially after October 7. And I stand with the Jewish community. I went to Cornell after the threats…and sat with the kids in the center for Jewish life, and they were terrified because there was someone who was posting social media content that we should kill all the Jewish students. How are these kids supposed to learn and just socialize and have a normal college life when they’re being threatened like that? So, we have to continue focusing on that, rights of speech, right to protest, yes. I was a protestor. … But it wasn’t against other students. … But it was never hurtful to other students. And that’s what we’re seeing too much of. But that being said, — but to take away and threaten schools’ funding, which is used for research in vaccinations and cures for cancer, these institutions are also laboratories of ideas, and especially in the healthcare space.”

