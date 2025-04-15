Walz: Republican Lawmakers ‘Need to Be Afraid’

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Republican lawmakers needed to fear their constituents.

Walz said, “I’ve been saying there is a final firewall and it’s the people. That’s why these rallies, that’s why these town halls, that’s why this engagement. It’s not meant to scare people, it’s meant to empower people. Because I will tell you what Republican members of Congress are not afraid of the people they’re afraid of Donald Trump. They are starting to become afraid of the people. That’s why they’re not doing these town halls. They need to be afraid and come forward. I was a member of Congress. You need to stand in front of them and say, why gutting the VA makes sense. Why did you allow an unelected official like Elon Musk be able to take away Social Security, to be able to get that data?”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Yeah just to just to clarify and I know you mean this but because of the times we live in, you mean politically afraid of the people as opposed to physically afraid of the people, which is an important distinction.”

Walz said, “Yeah.”

He added, “No well, yeah I appreciate you clarifying that because I will guarantee you that clip is already on Fox News to try and say the radicalness is coming from the Democrats. It’s being afraid of the people speaking their mind to them. They’re afraid of the voters voting them out because they voted for these bad things.”

