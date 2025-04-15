Walz: Trump Thinks Nuclear War Is Winnable — I’m Terrified He Will Act on That

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that he was terrified because he believed President Donald Trump thinks nuclear war is winnable.

Walz said, “The Democrats are engaged like you’re talking about. I agree with you, a lot of people are going about their daily lives, and there’s just so much chaos and so many crises it doesn’t feel like the shift that we know is happening is there. I think the thing that was encouraging to me is people are picking up on it fast. This is not performative resistance, if you will. This is people really concerned and they’re telling their stories that are very personal, whether it’s Parkinson’s and depending on Medicaid or what’s happening with them at the VA. They’re telling those stories in front of their neighbors and it’s very raw. It’s a lot of emotion, but they’re very engaged.”

He continued, “I have come to understand with Donald Trump what pops into his head, and he says he’s going to carry it out. I once again, he talked about the tariffs. he talked about, you know, he’s going to deport people.”

Walz added, “What terrifies me is he has talked in the past about nuclear war being winnable. He talks about the tariffs and you think that’s terrifying look what he talks about. If he says it, he plans on doing it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN