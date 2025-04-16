GOP Rep. Díaz-Balart: Harvard Can End DEI Bureaucracy to Help Fund Research if They’re Worried About Money

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) remarked that if Harvard is concerned about research losing money, it could make up some of the loss of federal funding by ending its DEI bureaucracy.

Guest host Hena Doba asked, “Harvard has said this is going to end a lot of research. We know this Ivy League school is known for its AI research, its medical research. Where should these billions of dollars in grants be going to if not Harvard?”

Díaz-Balart answered, “Well, again, here’s the interesting thing, though, they mention about the things that they’re going to have to sacrifice. No mention of having to sacrifice their very large DEI bureaucracy, right? So, once again, they’re putting the issues that everybody supports, everybody wants research on these key issues. But, for some reason, those are the things that they’re putting forward, first and foremost, as the things that have to be sacrificed. How about start sacrificing some of the bureaucracy that’s creating the problem? These antiquated, I would argue, again, discriminatory, even racist policies that have a very large bureaucracy behind them, by the way. They don’t mention sacrificing those, right? Those are sacred cows.”

