Maine A.G. on Fairness Concerns with Trans Athletes: Title IX ‘Not Designed’ to ‘Create an Opportunity to Win’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey (D) responded to concerns that allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports creates a fairness issue by stating that Title IX and Maine’s Human Rights Act are “designed to create an opportunity to fully appreciate engagement in sports,” “not designed in order to create an opportunity to win.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “What do you say to parents who are concerned about this issue with their own kids? There [are] a lot of parents out there who argue, with anecdotal cases, that their children have been at risk or injured in certain cases competing alongside transgender athletes. There’s also, for example, a pole vaulter who had competed unsuccessfully in Maine against boys a few years ago. They transitioned. They later won a state championship when competing against girls, there [are] concerns among parents about competitive advantages there. What do you say to those folks?”

Frey answered, “Well, so, a couple of things: First, Title IX, the Maine Human Rights Act — they’re not designed in order to create an opportunity to win. They’re designed to create an opportunity to fully appreciate engagement in sports, in particular, no discrimination based on sex.”

Frey further stated that the state is following Title IX and the Maine Human Rights Act and argued that, other than some athletes winning, there’s no evidence of any unfair advantage being gained.

