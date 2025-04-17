Marlow: Method to the Madness: Democrats’ Embrace of MS-13 Designed to Trap Trump

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Kilmer Abrego Garcia case.

Marlow said Democrats are “dying on this hill because they think that they’re eventually going to get Trump by defying one of the judges and they’re laying tracks for eventual impeachment, and then if they can leverage the impeachment…efforts into winning a Democrat primary and turning that political momentum into a removal from office or at least taking up all of Trump’s time so we compromise the entire term.”

