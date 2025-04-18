CNN’s Jennings: ‘I Don’t Understand Why the American Left Falls in Love with the Worst People’

Thursday on CNN, network contributor Scott Jennings questioned the wisdom of liberals, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), taking up the cause of El Salvadorian citizen Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was deported by the Trump administration.

Jennings noted Abrego Garcia’s alleged rap sheet when expressing his confusion about the Democrats rallying to his cause.

“I see these pictures tonight, and I think, boy, the party of women is really covering itself in glory tonight,” he said. “I mean, I don’t understand why the American left falls in love with the worst people. You’ve got a gang-anging, human-trafficking, wife-beating illegal alien, and a United States senator in a ludicrous display of energy is in El Salvador having mai tais. I do not get it. I do not understand why the left takes on the heroes people, I don’t get it.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor