Dem Rep. Moulton: ‘Every American Needs to Know’ Trump Could Disappear ‘You Next’

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that every American needed to know the Trump administration could deport them without due process.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “We’ve been watching Senator Van Hollen saying, protecting due process, saying, saying this, ‘If you violate it, for one, you threaten it for all,’ your thoughts?”

Moulton said, “Well, that’s what people need to remember is that this can happen to any of us. Every American needs to know, as you watch this on TV that you could be next. This administration has no red lines. The Republicans in Congress who enable this administration clearly have no red lines. Senator Van Hollen was asked about that as well. I see it with my colleagues, my Republican colleagues in the House. I don’t know what their red lines are.”

He continued, “So this could happen to you next. I’m reminded of that that poem that I guess came out of the Holocaust. I think it was a Paster, Niemoler, who said, ‘First they came for the Communists, And I did not speak out. Because I was not a Communist, and then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak up because I was not a Jew.’ And on and on until they came for me, and there was no one left to speak up for me. They could be coming for you next. This administration will not stop.”

He added, “What this means is that innocent until proven guilty is out the window, the administration could just come after me and say, ‘Hey, you know, I didn’t like what you said on MSNBC yesterday, Congressman Moulton and so you’re against the government, you’re a terrorist. We’re declaring you a domestic terrorist because I don’t like what you said on MSNBC.’ And I get approached by masked men on the street and whisked off to a prison. No hearing, no chance to prove my innocence, or just simply force the government to prove that I’m actually guilty of something, that I’ve actually broken some law. And in this case, it’s gone so far that the government has actually admitted they were wrong, that they have not proven that this gentleman has broken the law, and yet they still won’t bring him home.”

