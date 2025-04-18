Energy Sec’y: Saudis, Qatar, UAE Agree with Us on ‘Fear of a Nuclear-Powered Iran’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are all in agreement with the United States on “their strategic fear of a nuclear-powered Iran and how destabilizing that would be with the Middle East.” And the Biden administration’s policy of “let’s appease Iran, let’s just talk to them and they’ll play nicer, it’s had exactly the opposite impact.”

Wright said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “I think the Biden administration’s policies, let’s appease Iran, let’s just talk to them and they’ll play nicer, it’s had exactly the opposite impact. It’s enriched Iran. They’ve stepped up their support. Look at what the Houthis have done, affecting global shipping by bombing shipping lanes. Hamas, Hezbollah were all emboldened to cause trouble during the Biden administration.”

He continued, “I will tell you, I have been welcomed very warmly in all three of these countries, not just because of an honest discussion about energy but because the U.S. now shares their strategic fear of a nuclear-powered Iran and how destabilizing that would be with the Middle East. All three of these countries stand firmly with the United States for the broader Trump agenda, which is prosperity at home and peace abroad.”

