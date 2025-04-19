Dem Sen. Smith: Trump’s Backwards to Say China Needs to Make Deal with Us, Not Vice Versa

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) said that China does need to be contained in some areas and does harmful things like intellectual property theft and product dumping that undercuts American manufacturing, but President Donald Trump has it backwards when he says that China has to make a deal with us and we don’t need to make one with them.

Host Bill Maher said, “I just feel like he picked a fight with the wrong bully. He said, this week, China needs to make a deal with us, we don’t need to make a deal with them. I think that’s completely ass backwards.”

Smith responded, “Mmhm. It’s so different.”

Later, Smith added, “Trump’s, like, completely chaotic and peripatetic and unplanned strategy, and meanwhile, — first of all, he pisses off all of our allies so we have no way of mounting any kind of a global strategy to contain China where we need to, because they’re stealing our intellectual property, they’re dumping products into our country in ways that are bad for American manufacturing, they’re doing some bad stuff. But what he does is piss everybody off, and then nobody knows what he’s going to do. And meanwhile, China has a long-term plan. They have a strategy that they’re proceeding with, and here we are.”

