Jeffrey Goldberg: Reaction to Shapiro Attack by an ‘Anti-Israel’ Perp ‘Muted’

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’s “Washington Week,” host and Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg said that there has been “kind of a muted response” to the attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and wondered “if it had been a right-winger and not some anti-Israel guy or something,” if there “would’ve been a louder outcry.”

Goldberg said, “There’s something I’ve been curious about on the Josh Shapiro attack, which is a serious attack, a serious arson attack. Obviously, we’re understanding now that it was an antisemitic attack in its nature, the kind of a muted response, generally, to it. And I’m wondering if you think that, if it had been a right-winger and not some anti-Israel guy or something, it would’ve been a louder outcry.”

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent and MSNBC Political Analyst Peter Baker responded, “It’s a good question. JD Vance did express his concern for Gov. Shapiro, said it was an awful thing that had happened, but you didn’t hear the president talk about it much. And I think that, what you would’ve seen under a lot of different presidents is a reckoning, a way of, like, let’s talk about why our society is like this today and what we can do about it to come together, even as we argue, as we should, about big and serious issues. That’s just not Trump’s nature as a leader.”

