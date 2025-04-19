McCarthy Predicts Democrat Civil War with AOC, Bernie Against Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Jeffries

Friday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he saw Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) emerging as a leader in the Democratic Party.

He predicted a civil war with Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) lining up against former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

“[T]he DNC is supposed to unite the party, but what we’re watching live is a civil war inside the Democratic Party, and they’re fighting for new leadership,” he said. “And this is what’s going to happen. Remember, AOC did this exact same thing a couple years ago and the party tried to shut her down when she would primary other members in Congress. But she raised the most money of any member in Congress in the last quarter. She’s getting the biggest crowds.”

“This is what I predict: They’re going to fight to see who becomes the leader of this party,” McCarthy added. “Right now, it’s really AOC and Bernie Sanders. But this is what’s going to happen. They’re going to run against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Schumer, and Hakeem. That will be a motivating factor. They will raise more money running against Democrats than they will running against Republicans. And whoever comes out of that will become the leader of the Democratic Party.”

