NYT’s, MSNBC’s Baker: Left Has Engaged in Violence, But Trump Seems ‘More Willing’ to Use Dangerous Rhetoric

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’s “Washington Week,” New York Times Chief White House Correspondent and MSNBC Political Analyst Peter Baker stated that there have been instances of political violence from the left “But it does seem, at times, that Trump and his people seem to be more willing to use words like traitor and treasonous that might excite people to take action.”

Baker stated, “On the physical violence part, and that has also been seen on both sides too, of course. President Trump was the target of two different assassination attempts last year. Just this last week, I think the would-be assassin of Brett Kavanaugh was sentenced, I think, in court, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) a number of years ago. But it does seem, at times, that Trump and his people seem to be more willing to use words like traitor and treasonous that might excite people to take action. And I think that’s the worry, what level of responsibility you have as a president, as a leader of this country, to try to tamp down the kind of passions that arise rather than stoke them.”

Later, he stated that it’s “a good question” if the attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) would get more of an outcry if the attacker had been someone on the right as opposed to someone anti-Israel “but you didn’t hear the President talk about it much. … That’s just not Trump’s nature as a leader.”

