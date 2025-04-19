Yale Law Prof.: Colleges Aren’t Political, They Just Teach Knowledge Like ‘Climate Change Is Caused by Human Beings’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Yale Law Professor Harold Koh stated that the Trump administration is incorrectly trying to characterize certain universities as political, but they’re just places that challenge ideas and impart knowledge like “climate change is caused by human beings,” and “the same people who are trying to have people forget these truths are coming back to try to say that a particular viewpoint ought to be imposed in which they start to believe in falsehoods.”

Koh stated, “I think we have to think back to the unique role of universities in American society. It’s one of the few places where, like the military, young people of very different backgrounds meet and get to know each other. And there is a caricature that’s being put forward [by] the administration that these universities are just political organizations. But those of us who have attended universities, at whatever level, know that they’re places where you have ideas being challenged and where you have important knowledge.”

He continued, “And among the knowledge that we are taught there, Jim, is, climate change is caused by human beings, tariffs are taxes that cause inflation, that if you take vaccines, you won’t get the measles, and that immigration has been good for American prosperity. So, the same people who are trying to have people forget these truths are coming back to try to say that a particular viewpoint ought to be imposed in which they start to believe in falsehoods.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett