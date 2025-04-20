Homan: Concerning Van Hollen Traveled ‘On Taxpayer Dime’ to Meet a Terrorist

Trump border czar Tom Homan said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he found it concerning Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) traveled to El Salvador on the “taxpayer dime” to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: Senator Van Hollen is obviously got a chance to meet with him, but he had to travel to El Salvador to get any information. Does that concern you at all? I mean, these are people sent by — I mean, in his case, sent by the United States, and not even a U.S. Senator, in his case, could get any information about his whereabouts or the condition of his incarceration without actually going down and making the trip to El Salvador himself?

HOMAN: Well, he obviously knew his whereabouts because he went there to see him. But you know what bothers me more than that is a U.S. Senator traveled to El Salvador on taxpayer dime to meet with an MS-13 gang member, public safety threat, terrorist. I mean, in the meantime, the day before he traveled, an illegal alien was arrested for murder, was released to the streets rather than honoring an ICE detainer in his very own state. What concerns me is Van Hollen never went to the border the last four years under Joe Biden, when he had a 600% increase in sex trafficking in women and children. You have a record number of known inspected terrorists crossing that border. You had a quarter of a million Americans die from fentanyl overdose because of the open border. You had over 4,000 illegal aliens died making that journey, which is an historic record. What shocks me is he’s remained silent on the travesty that happened on the southern border. Many people died, thousands of people died. I met with hundreds of Angel moms and dads who buried their children that were murdered by illegal aliens. How many Angel moms and dads has he met in the state of — in the state of Maryland? That’s what concerns me.

KARL: He says that he has done this because the issue here is due process, and it’s following a court order. That — you know, the Supreme Court has said that the administration needs to facilitate his return so he could get through, have his chance at due process.

HOMAN: I think, and I understand the facilitate – but he’s also in the custody, he’s a citizen, and a national of the country, so El Salvador would certainly have to cooperate in that. But again, I’m out of the loop on that. I’m not an attorney. I’m not litigating this case. We’ll do whatever the, you know, the law says we have to do. What I think — I stand by the fact I think we did the right thing here. We removed a public safety threat, a national security threat, a violent gang member from the United States. ICE intelligence says he’s an MS-13 gang member. A confidential information says he’s an MS-13 gang member. The country of El Salvador says he’s an MS-13 gang member. I think he’s exactly where he should be.