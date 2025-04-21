Dershowitz: Harvard Lawsuit Meritless ‘About a Third’ of Trump’s Demands ‘Are Right’, Another Third Negotiable 

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that Harvard will lose its lawsuit with the Trump administration if it goes to the Supreme Court since the government is under no obligation to fund Harvard and he believes the suit is a negotiating tactic by Harvard that will ultimately settle. He also stated that “About a third of the things that the government asked for from Harvard are right, they should do it, a third of them may be wrong, and about a third of them are subject to negotiation.”

Dershowitz said, “Harvard’s going to lose. It has no obligation, legally, the government, to fund a $53 billion university. I don’t understand the basis of the lawsuit. They’re claiming First Amendment. But Harvard has the First Amendment right to speak and to teach and academic freedom, but it doesn’t have the right to get funding. I think the lawsuit is designed to send a message to the administration, come sit down and negotiate. There are two lawyers who they hired initially are negotiators. They’re close to the Trump family and Trump business. And I think this is simply a ploy to try to get a resolution.”

He continued, “About a third of the things that the government asked for from Harvard are right, they should do it, a third of them may be wrong, and about a third of them are subject to negotiation. So, this case will settle. But if it goes to the Supreme Court, it’s going to lose. It may win in the district court because it’s Massachusetts, but it will lose in the Supreme Court.”

