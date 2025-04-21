Kaine: Hegseth ‘Is the Wrong Person to Be Our Secretary of Defense’

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) claimed Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was the wrong person for his position.

Kaine said, “This is a sad but very predictable situation. I think those of us on the Armed Services Committee who looked at Pete Hegseth’s material and it was voluminous before his hearing and the vote on his confirmation. Two things were plain when he was in the uniform of the United States, he served admirably, but in his leadership positions in many organizations, since his uniform service, he’s demonstrated appalling lack of judgment, both professionally and personally. And that’s why many of us, including Republicans, voted against him to be secretary of defense. And what’s happened in the last few weeks about these two Signalgate atrocities just shows the lack of judgment and that he is the wrong person to be our secretary of defense.”

He added, “You’ll notice that even Republicans who voted to confirm Pete Hegseth, like my Armed Services Chair, Roger Wicker, they have come out almost immediately and and criticized him for, you know, idiotic comments about Ukraine and other things that he’s done. The first Signalgate challenge and now this one. This guy is just racking up one gaffe after another. Gaffe is a diplomatic term but these things were completely apparent to anyone who had looked at his record as the leader of organizations after he got out of uniformed service.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN