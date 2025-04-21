Scarborough: Hard-Right Inside the Church ‘Hated’ Pope Francis ‘for Being Christ-like’

Monday, on the heels of the news of Pope Francis’ passing, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough launched a scathing attack on the so-called “hard-right” inside the Catholic Church.

Scarbourgh claimed the hard-right inside the church “hated” the recently deceased Pope for being “Christ-like.”

“I was just going say many on the hard right inside the church were shocked that this Pope would actually borrow from Jesus Christ and living that simple life, borrow from Jesus Christ, and they were radical words when he said it and it was like it was sounded the shot of a cannon. It just stunned everybody when the Pope said who am I to judge now? Why in the world would he say something that radical? I don’t know, maybe it’s because that’s exactly what Jesus said to the woman at the well when religious leaders were going to stun her to death and Jesus said as they dropped their rocks after saying let he who is without sin cast the first stone?”

“Jesus turned and said where are your accusers now? Well, I also don’t accuse you. Go and sin no more. And that’s the thing. Mika, his legacy was remarkable in that Jesus reached out to those who were shunned by religious leaders in society, the lepers, the tax collectors, the sinners like the woman at the well, and with France’s conservatives many conservatives inside the church hated him for being Christ-like in that respect, just as the religious leaders of His day hated Jesus, but Francis was unbowed and being inclusive while following the word of the Gospels. Many on the left were also disappointed as we heard in Chris’ package that often his words would not lead to changing church doctrine But even that approach mirrored Jesus who did save the woman at the well, said he held no judgment toward her and then said go and sin no more.”

