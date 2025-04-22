Cobb: Trump’s ‘Clearly Unconstitutional’ Actions Causing ‘War’ for the Future of Our Country

Former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s “clearly unconstitutional” actions have caused a “war” for the future of our country.

Cobb said, “If you’ll recall the occasion when Trump came to address the Great Hall of the Justice Department and was introduced by Pam Bondi, who took an oath to protect and serve the Constitution, but declared in that moment her fealty to Trump and dedicated her entire staff to that cause. That’s unprecedented in American history.”

He continued, “Because of her abject defiance and disrespect, which has drawn the interest of judges, including the Supreme Court and certainly Judge Harvey Wilkinson, the Fourth Circuit Court when he highlighted the fact that her conduct, and that of her department, was likely to cause great difficulties for the country unless they abandoned that course and resumed dedication to the Constitution, we’re going to be in a bad place. And I think we’re already there given the number of individual vengeance-oriented cases that you see, the cases against law firms, the cases against Mr. Krebs, Mr. Turner, the executive orders that the Justice Department is trying to help enforce that are clearly unconstitutional and violations of the First Amendment.”

Cobb added, “I think we’re going to be in a very difficult circumstance, put a lot of pressure on the courts. I think the courts are up to it, but unfortunately, the courts weren’t designed as an immediate response team. And of course, sadly, you know, we have the legislature, which the congressman can speak to, but the legislature has been neutered by its own cowardice. They’re really not even participating in this war that’s going on for the future of our country.”

