Dem Rep. Frost: SCOTUS Has ‘Corruption’, I’ve Said It’s ‘Illegitimate’, Trump Has to Follow It on Garcia

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) responded to his own denouncement of the Supreme Court as “illegitimate” and “corrupt” by saying that there is still “corruption on the court” “But the fact that the court is so skewed to the right, and even then, they’re still saying” unanimously that Kilmar Abrego Garcia should be returned shows he should be.

Host Will Cain said, [relevant exchange begins around 9:30] “July 1 of 2024, you posted on your website the following, … ‘Our country and the world will now recognize this day as the day the Supreme Court of the United States effectively became an illegitimate, politically corrupt arm of the conservative right-wing.’ That’s when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Donald Trump had immunity from prosecution, and on that day, ten months ago, you called the Supreme Court of the United States illegitimate. Here, today, all of a sudden, you seem to be very dedicated, principled, in fact, to the simple rules of law and due process and legitimacy of the courts.”

Frost responded, “I still hold that the Supreme Court is very much skewed to the right and that there is corruption on the court. I do hold that today. But the fact that the court is so skewed to the right, and even then, they’re still saying, a complete decision, unanimous decision that he needs to be brought home shows that this shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It should be a thing that Democrats, Republicans, everybody are coming behind, bring the guy home, so he can go through due process. That is what the Supreme Court, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court said.”

