Ellison: Female Athletes Being Injured by Biological Men Is ‘One Video’

During an interview with Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul on Tuesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) responded to safety concerns around allowing biological men in women’s sports in light of the Payton McNabb incident and the state’s lawsuit over the Trump administration’s push to keep biological men out of women’s sports by saying that “I’ll leave you and your viewers and other people to discuss what happened in one video.”

Host Amy Hockert asked, “What do you think about people like Riley Gaines…girls and women who we’ve seen, sometimes videos are circulated of a volleyball player who has a ball smashed in her face and is physically harmed? When you see those types of videos, does that play into this at all for you?”

Ellison answered, “I’m really just going to have to go back to what the Minnesota law says. I’ll leave you and your viewers and other people to discuss what happened in one video. But what I have to do is stand on what the law is and uphold the law for all Minnesotans.”

He added that “the basis of the lawsuit is to try to stop the federal government, from the very top, from bullying kids and children in our state. And that’s our goal.”

