Markey: ‘Rubio Is Acting Unconstitutionally and Illegally on Behalf of Donald Trump’

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is acting “unconstitutionally and illegally” on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Discussing Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, Markey said, “There have been no charges that have been lodged against her, no evidence produced except for an op ed that she wrote in the Tufts University newspaper as part of a debate going on at Tufts University. Beyond that, they have charged her with nothing. And so to the extent to which this is more like Russia or more like Belarus, where someone might be swept up off the street and put in a prison with no charges and no lawyers, no evidence produced that’s really where we are right now in the United States.”

He continued, “It’s a violation first of all, of the First Amendment freedom of speech. That is not expendable. It’s a violation of the Fifth Amendment due process. That’s not expendable. In fact, both of them are indispensable in having a constitutional government. Right now, Rubio is acting illegally and unconstitutionally on behalf of Donald Trump and he’s doing it over and over again.”

Markey added, “The victims of people like Rumeysa and Mahmood and many others who are suffering because of this dictatorial, rogue, authoritarian government that believes that it is independent of any of the. laws which have governed our country going all the way back to Patriots Day 250 years ago here in Lexington and Concord, which we’re celebrating this week.”

