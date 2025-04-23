Marlow on Zelensky Blocking Peace: Ukraine Is Not Getting Crimea Back; Wants ‘Gravy Train’ War to Continue

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Russia-Ukraine talks.

Marlow stated that Crimea will end up being part of Russia and “[I]t’s clear to me Zelensky, he just wants the gravy train. He doesn’t want the war to stop. He just wants — because once the war stops, then he’s not going to be a necessarily relevant political player.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo