Dem Rep. Crow: I Have No Confidence There Are ‘Any Adults’ in the Trump Administration

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he does not have confidence there are any adults in the Trump administration.

While discussing the Ukraine war, Crow said, “Trying to understand what this administration is doing in any one particular national security issue, let alone this particular conflict, is very difficult. Right. You have Pete Hegseth, who almost daily now there’s some new revelation about him breaching some security protocol or texting his family, you know, national security secrets. You have mass resignations in the Department of Defense, you know, two months plus into this administration.”

He continued, “I’m sitting here wondering who is at the wheel? You know what is going on at the national security council, at the DOD, at the State Department. It’s very scary stuff.”

Crow added, “I’ve served much of my life in defense of this country. My very first assignment taking the oath was as an Army Ranger. There’s very real threats facing this country. There are very real dangers that our troops go through every single day. And the fact that I do not have confidence now that any adults are in the room is very, very disconcerting, to say the least.”

