Newt Gingrich: Strong Economy ‘Life and Death’ for House GOP

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned House Republicans about the political consequences of a weak economy as the 2026 midterm elections approach.

According to Gingrich, a strong economy was “life and death” for House Republicans.

“You know, Henry Kissinger told me one time that every major decision that he was involved in took 48 hours,” Gingrich said. “You weren’t quite sure when the 48 hours is going to occur, but when it came down to the crunch, it took 48 hours. Sooner or later, the problems aren’t going to go away. We know what they are. And I must say, I think that the [House Committee on Energy and Commerce chairman Brett] Guthrie, for example, [House Ways and Means chairman Jason] Smith in the House have really done a great job of bringing their teams together. I think you’re going to see an awful lot of conversations, and eventually over the next couple weeks, they’ll grind their way to a solution.”

“But look, this is life and death for the House Republican Party because they have to have a strong economy in 2026 if they’re going to have a chance to keep their majority,” he added. “If we have a bad economy next year, Republicans will not keep the House. So, the Senate doesn’t feel the same pressure, which is unfortunate. But I think from the standpoint of President Trump, it’s very clear that he has to have a Republican House and Senate if he’s going to make the last two years of his term successful.”

