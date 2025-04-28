DE Gov.: People Who Chain Themselves to Buildings, Get Arrested ‘an Important Part of Any Movement’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer (D) stated that Democrats have “people who we need to go out on the street” like in protests that took place in the state a week and a half ago and “there are people who like going out chaining themselves to a building, getting arrested. That’s important. That’s an important part of any movement.”

Meyer said, “I think there are people who we need to go out on the street. I was protesting a week and a half ago in Delaware, over 1,000 people came to one of three or four protests in Delaware. And that might not sound [like] a lot to a lot of people out there. In Delaware, 1,000 people is a lot of people, right? I think there are times and there are people who like going out chaining themselves to a building, getting arrested. That’s important. That’s an important part of any movement.”

He continued, “But there are also people who need to go into the House and Senate behind us and make votes. There are people that need to sit down with the president who believe, who share my values, who need to negotiate with them.”

