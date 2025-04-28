Trump Admin Places Illegal Alien Lawn Signs Right at White House Media Row

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed White House messaging in immigration.

Marlow stated, “[T]hey’re starting to put photos of the arrested illegal aliens up around the White House…listing their crimes that they committed, some of them say assault of a child, child rape, murder, all of these violent criminals who are illegal aliens. … [T]hey have them exactly in the background of all the shots from the media booths that they have near the press briefing room on the White House property.”

