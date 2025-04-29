Murphy: ‘Donald Trump Is Trying to Destroy Our Democracy’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Donald Trump “is trying to destroy our democracy.”

Murphy said, “We really don’t have the ability to think about the electoral consequences of what’s happening to the country right now. The fact of the matter is, Donald Trump is trying to destroy our democracy so that he can turn the entire government over to his billionaire friends. He’s trying to create a kind of kleptocratic oligarchy where he and his Mar-a-Lago buddies steal from the rest of us. We have to tell that story. I mean, I understand that it’s kind of a popular theme that Kamala Harris shouldn’t have run on protecting democracy. But, you know, if you run on telling the American public that this guy, Donald Trump, is going to destroy the rule of law if he wins, and then you don’t act like it, you don’t tell the truth when he actually tries to convert American democracy to American autocracy, then you lose all of your credibility.”

He added, “So I don’t sit here every day thinking about the political or electoral ramifications of telling the truth. We should just tell the truth, and the truth is the president is trying to destroy our country. The most massive transfer of wealth from the middle class to the rich in the history of the country and the destruction of the rule of law. That’s why his approval ratings are plummeting by the day right now.”

