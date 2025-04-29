Warren: ‘It’s Not About’ Whether People Covered Up Biden’s Decline in ’24, ’23

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to a question on if she had seen decline from President Joe Biden before the debate by saying, “it’s all clear. We saw what Joe Biden did at the debate, and it was really sad to see. But I made clear what I had seen when I had met with him individually and when I’d seen him up speaking. But, right now, we are in a moment where it’s not about what happened last year or a year before.”

After playing video of Warren saying that she said that she “had not seen decline” from Biden, host Kaitlan Collins asked, “You went on to say you hadn’t seen decline at that point. Does that mean that you later did, before the debate?”

Warren responded, “So, look, we — it’s all clear. We saw what Joe Biden did at the debate, and it was really sad to see. But I made clear what I had seen when I had met with him individually and when I’d seen him up speaking. But, right now, we are in a moment where it’s not about what happened last year or a year before. We’ve got Donald Trump and Elon Musk chainsawing their way through the Department of Education, trying to cut public education in this country, chainsawing their way through the Veterans’ Affairs Department.”

Collins then cut in to ask whether voters feeling they were deceived about Biden is part of the reason Trump won. Warren answered that she thinks Trump won by promising to cut costs, and he hasn’t.

