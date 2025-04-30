Dem Rep. Goldman: I Don’t Think Trump Is ‘Competent’

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said Wednesday on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show” that he did not believe President Donald Trump was “competent.”

Cain said, “I want to have a substantive debate with you, but let’s see if we can together agree that the absurdity of the minority leader’s statement questioning the competency of Donald Trump is beyond debate.”

Goldman said, “Well, look, I don’t know whether it’s incompetence, cognitive abilities, ignorance, or just plain flat-out lying, but Donald Trump doesn’t know that a photo he’s showing is photoshopped. He doesn’t know that the Supreme Court ruled nine to nothing against him. He’s got Elon Musk in the Oval Office doing press conferences. He doesn’t understand what trade deficits are and is tanking our economy. So you can call it whatever you want, but it’s been a pretty disastrous first hundred days.”

Cain said, “First of all, I could debate you on each and every one of those things you just laid out, but I don’t think you can call it whatever you want. I think that’s an incorrect statement, Congressman. I think words have meaning, and they matter. And I think you know that. I think we have to be careful with our words, especially if we’re not trying to inflame the public and, most certainly, if we are trying to arrive at the truth. And after four years of having us gaslighted over the competency, the mental acuity of the previous president, it’s absurd to question, even if you disagree, Congressman, and clearly, you do with much of the president, the competency of the sitting president today. I think the accuracy and truth of those words do matter.”

Goldman said, “Well, I don’t think he’s competent, Will. I don’t know what to tell you. Whether his cognitive abilities are sufficient to get past the 25th Amendment, you know, we don’t know that right now. But I think what is clear is that he has driven our country into a disastrous economy. He has undermined the fundamental rule of law and democracy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN