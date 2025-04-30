Rahm Emanuel: Trump Is ‘Ruling Versus Governing’

CNN senior political commentator Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that in his first hundred days, President Donald Trump was “ruling versus governing.”

Emanuel said, “We are on the 100-day mark. Roosevelt did it by governing, passing laws, and signing them into law. You got to look at this meeting, the cabinet meeting, and the way it was conducted in the context of the executive orders, no legislation. This is a style in which President Trump does not want to govern like President Roosevelt. He wants to rule totally different type of context, totally different flavor, totally different style with a different substance. There is no governing here. In a sense of legislation, the bulk of the executive orders are on immigration. There’s not an immigration bill that he’s presented to Congress, so it doesn’t exist in the sense of the norm.”

He added, “I think it actually has, in the political context, two things: core supporters like it because it reflects action stylistically. It is pushing away Independents, energizing Democrats, and even leaving a bad taste with a good proportion of Republicans. So, I don’t actually think it’s benefiting him. This kind of notion of ruling versus governing, which is much more in the traditional norm, and that’s why people are having such an adverse reaction to it and pushing back on it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN